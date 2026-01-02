Tom Holland's Spider-Man may skip 'Avengers: Doomsday': Report

What this means for Spidey fans

Spider-Man missing from Doomsday actually fits his current story—he's been pretty cut off from other heroes since his identity reveal.

But don't worry, Spidey isn't gone for good! He's expected to make a big comeback in Avengers: Secret Wars on December 17, 2027, possibly as a key player on "Earth-616."

There are even whispers of Venom's symbiote getting involved to help him out—so there's plenty to look forward to.