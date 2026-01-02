Next Article
Tom Holland's Spider-Man may skip 'Avengers: Doomsday': Report
Entertainment
Looks like Tom Holland's Spider-Man might sit out Avengers: Doomsday, coming December 18, 2026.
Reports say Peter Parker's still dealing with his isolation after No Way Home, which keeps him away from the big Avenger team-ups for now.
This lines up with Marvel's official hints and some trusted insider buzz.
What this means for Spidey fans
Spider-Man missing from Doomsday actually fits his current story—he's been pretty cut off from other heroes since his identity reveal.
But don't worry, Spidey isn't gone for good! He's expected to make a big comeback in Avengers: Secret Wars on December 17, 2027, possibly as a key player on "Earth-616."
There are even whispers of Venom's symbiote getting involved to help him out—so there's plenty to look forward to.