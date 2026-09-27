Tomar ousted from 'Rise and Fall 2' after Poonawalla altercation

Siwet Tomar has reportedly been ousted from reality show Rise and Fall 2 after allegedly getting physical with fellow contestant Shehzad Poonawalla, shortly after the new season premiered.

The incident reportedly happened during an argument, with Tomar allegedly getting physical with Poonawalla from behind and Poonawalla's kurta reportedly being torn during the incident.

The show, hosted by Virender Sehwag, had only just kicked off its second season.