Tomar ousted from 'Rise and Fall 2' after Poonawalla altercation
Siwet Tomar has reportedly been ousted from reality show Rise and Fall 2 after allegedly getting physical with fellow contestant Shehzad Poonawalla, shortly after the new season premiered.
The incident reportedly happened during an argument, with Tomar allegedly getting physical with Poonawalla from behind and Poonawalla's kurta reportedly being torn during the incident.
The show, hosted by Virender Sehwag, had only just kicked off its second season.
Rulers versus workers format introduced
Rise and Fall 2 splits 15 contestants between a Penthouse and a Basement in a Rulers-versus-Workers setup.
Alongside Tomar, this season features Karan Patel, Niharika Tiwari, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Swara Bhasker, Kaira Anu, Shehzad Poonawalla, and more, all competing for power.
The early clash hints at just how intense things might get this season.