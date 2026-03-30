'Tomb Raider': Sophie Turner suffers 'minor injury,' production paused

Filming for the upcoming Tomb Raider series by Amazon MGM Studios has been temporarily halted due to a "minor injury" suffered by lead actor Sophie Turner . The studio confirmed the news to Deadline, stating, "Sophie Turner recently experienced a minor injury. As a precaution, production has briefly paused to allow her time to recover." The show is an adaptation of the popular video game franchise and stars Turner as archeologist Lara Croft.

Recovery period Crew will be paid during 'Tomb Raider' shutdown The production shutdown is expected to last for two weeks, during which the crew members will continue to be paid. A source told Page Six that Turner will likely return to the set after her recovery period. The filming of the series is primarily taking place in the UK.

Injury details 'Tomb Raider' worsened Turner's back injury Insiders told The US Sun that the Game of Thrones actor had a pre-existing back injury that worsened due to long hours on set. "Sophie has been throwing herself into the role, but the grueling physicality of being Lara Croft has meant she has pushed her body too far," an insider said.

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