Tommy Lee Jones's daughter died from cocaine toxicity: Medical examiner
What's the story
Victoria Jones, the 34-year-old daughter of Hollywood actor Tommy Lee Jones, died from "toxic effects of cocaine," the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in San Francisco has confirmed. While announcing the cause of death on Tuesday, the manner of her death was ruled an "accident." Jones was found unresponsive at the Fairmont San Francisco hotel on New Year's Day. Initially, it was believed she had passed out due to excessive drinking, and paramedics were called.
Investigation details
No drug paraphernalia found at scene
While the paramedics arrived at around 2:52am, the San Francisco Police Department, per the Daily Mail, arrived at the hotel around 3:14am. The 911 call reported a "code 3 for the overdose, color change," as per TMZ. Color change refers to the low oxygen levels in the blood, often associated with heart/lung issues. This can cause discoloration of skin, lips, and nails. Authorities confirmed that no drug paraphernalia was found at the scene and there were no signs of homicide/suicide.
Family statement
Family issued statement the day after her death
The family of Jones issued a statement through a spokesperson the day after her tragic demise. They said, "We appreciate all of the kind words, thoughts, and prayers. Please respect our privacy during this difficult time. Thank you."
Background
History of legal troubles and brief acting career
Jones had a troubled past with multiple run-ins with the law, including two arrests in 2025. She was charged with obstructing a peace officer, being under the influence of a controlled substance, and possession of a narcotic controlled substance. She briefly pursued an acting career, appearing alongside her father in Men in Black II and The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada.