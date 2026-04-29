Tony Burke picks 'Om Shanti Om' as favorite Bollywood film Entertainment Apr 29, 2026

Turns out, Australian home affairs minister Tony Burke is a huge Bollywood buff: his top pick is Shah Rukh Khan's Om Shanti Om.

On the Indian Link podcast, Burke shared that the film's famous line about happy endings helps him get through tough days.

He also mentioned loving Chak De! India (which was filmed in Australia), Jodhaa Akbar for its epic story, and Lagaan.