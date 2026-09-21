Top Indian broadcasters urge BARC to restart TV ratings
Entertainment
At their annual meeting, India's top broadcasters pushed for BARC to restart TV ratings, saying the pause has made it tough for advertisers and media planners, especially during the festive season.
They're hoping fresh ratings will help restore advertiser confidence and media planning.
Broadcasters cheer ad and telecom reforms
Broadcasters also cheered new reforms, like scrapping old ad time limits and rolling back some telecom rules.
IBDF President Kevin Vaz called TV "crucial" for India's media scene and encouraged everyone to work together on challenges like AI, copyright, and changing regulations.
With approximately 831 million monthly viewers, TV is still a huge deal, and television revenues stood at approximately ₹617 billion in 2025.