'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups' filmmakers ask Dolby-fader 5.0
Entertainment
Yash's latest film, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, just hit theaters and is getting noticed for its dark gangster world, stylish visuals, and big ensemble cast.
To make sure everyone gets the full audio experience, the filmmakers have asked theaters to set their Dolby sound at a fader level of 5.0, the same as in their final mix.
Filmmakers say 5.0 preserves dialogue clarity
According to the team, keeping the fader at 5.0 makes dialogue clear and preserves the quieter passages.
Theaters can turn it up a bit if needed, but dropping below 5.0 could make things harder to hear and take away from the movie's impact.