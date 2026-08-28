'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups' opens ₹101.10cr, drops 64%
Entertainment
Yash's new film, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, started strong but hit a speed bump on its second day.
After a massive ₹101.10 crore opening, Day two saw collections fall to ₹36.40 crore, a nearly 64% drop.
The film's total net in India now stands at ₹137.5 crore.
Mohandas 'Toxic' ₹55.40cr Hindi opener
Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic made waves with the second-biggest Hindi opener of 2026: ₹55.40 crore from the Hindi version alone and 24,579 shows nationwide on Day one.
Globally, it's pulled in ₹190.75 crore in just two days.
But with mixed-to-negative reviews and momentum slowing down fast, all eyes are on the weekend to see if Yash can keep up his streak since K.G.F: Chapter 2 (2022).