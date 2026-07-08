'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups' song 'Tabaahi' divides fans Entertainment Jul 08, 2026

The new romantic track "Tabaahi" from Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, starring Yash and Kiara Advani, dropped on July 8.

While some fans are loving the dreamy visuals and Rumi-inspired opening, others feel the chemistry between the leads just isn't clicking.

Social media is split: one viewer called the setting a "relief," but another said, "it was flat both have 0 chemistry," noting Yash's stoic vibe and Kiara holding back.