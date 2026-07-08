'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups' song 'Tabaahi' divides fans
Entertainment
The new romantic track "Tabaahi" from Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, starring Yash and Kiara Advani, dropped on July 8.
While some fans are loving the dreamy visuals and Rumi-inspired opening, others feel the chemistry between the leads just isn't clicking.
Social media is split: one viewer called the setting a "relief," but another said, "it was flat both have 0 chemistry," noting Yash's stoic vibe and Kiara holding back.
Mishra composes and sings 'Tabaahi'
"Tabaahi" is composed and sung by Vishal Mishra with Hindi lyrics by Raj Shekhar, plus versions in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam.
The film is directed by Geetu Mohandas and co-written with Yash.
Toxic hits theaters August 26 in multiple languages after being shot in Kannada and English.