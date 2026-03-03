'Toxic,' 'Aadu 3,' 'Drishyam 3': Indian films eyeing Gulf release
Even with ongoing US-Israel-Iran tensions, three big Indian films—Toxic, Aadu 3, and Drishyam 3—are drawing attention in the Gulf market this March and April:
Toxic is set for a wide Gulf release with distributor Phars Film; Aadu 3 is expected to appeal to the Malayali diaspora and is seeking a Middle East release; and Drishyam 3 has a worldwide theatrical release on April 2.
The sources do not mention screenings at Vox Cinemas UAE or the status of digital-release plans.
'Toxic' and 'Aadu 3' are set for a big clash
Toxic, starring Yash (set in retro Goa's smuggling world), arrives March 19.
On the same day, Midhun Manuel Thomas's Aadu 3 also lands after a four-month shoot.
Toxic is distributed by Phars Film across GCC countries.
'Drishyam 3' to arrive on April 2 as planned
Drishyam 3 drops April 2 with Mohanlal returning as Georgekutty for the final chapter. Directed by Jeethu Joseph and featuring Asha Sharath and Meena, it wraps up the much-loved thriller series.
Despite regional conflicts, Gulf News says release dates in UAE are unchanged.