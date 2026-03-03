'Toxic,' 'Aadu 3,' 'Drishyam 3': Indian films eyeing Gulf release Entertainment Mar 03, 2026

Even with ongoing US-Israel-Iran tensions, three big Indian films—Toxic, Aadu 3, and Drishyam 3—are drawing attention in the Gulf market this March and April:

Toxic is set for a wide Gulf release with distributor Phars Film; Aadu 3 is expected to appeal to the Malayali diaspora and is seeking a Middle East release; and Drishyam 3 has a worldwide theatrical release on April 2.

The sources do not mention screenings at Vox Cinemas UAE or the status of digital-release plans.