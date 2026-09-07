Yash 'Toxic's struggles continue; global gross nears ₹340 crore
What's the story
Yash's latest film, Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown-Ups, is witnessing a crucial phase at the box office. The Geetu Mohandas directorial has pushed its India net collection to ₹245.75 crore by Day 12, according to Sacnilk. The film is now approximately ₹5 crore away from crossing the ₹250 crore mark domestically.
Box office battle
Competing releases could hinder 'Toxic's momentum
The film's global gross has also risen to ₹337.8 crore, leaving it near the ₹350 crore mark. However, sustaining enough momentum to reach both milestones will be a challenge.
The film's weekday slowdown and the rising competition from Mirzapur: The Movie and Hanuman Ansh make the next phase crucial for Toxic's box office performance.
Both Hindi movies are working exceptionally well.
Collection trend
'Toxic's box office journey so far
The film's opening week set an extraordinary benchmark, with Toxic raking in ₹101.1 crore net on Day 1, followed by ₹37.65 crore on Day 2 and ₹27.2 crore on Day 3.
However, collections eased further with ₹7.65 crore on Day 6 and ₹7.85 crore on Day 7.
By the end of its first nine days, the film's India net total stood at ₹239.3 crore and its domestic gross at ₹285.7 crore.
A humongous debut is solely behind Toxic's big haul.
Cast details
All about the film
Toxic is a period gangster drama set in Goa.
The film stars Yash in a double role as Raya and Ticket, while Nayanthara plays his sister Ganga. Kiara Advani portrays Nadia, with Rukmini Vasanth as Mellisa. Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Akshay Oberoi are also part of the ensemble.
The film was released worldwide on August 26 in multiple languages, including Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and English.