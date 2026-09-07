Yash 'Toxic's struggles continue; global gross nears ₹340 crore 

The film's global gross has also risen to ₹337.8 crore, leaving it near the ₹350 crore mark. However, sustaining enough momentum to reach both milestones will be a challenge.

The film's weekday slowdown and the rising competition from Mirzapur: The Movie and Hanuman Ansh make the next phase crucial for Toxic's box office performance.

Both Hindi movies are working exceptionally well.