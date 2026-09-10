Yash's 'Toxic' drops further; narrowly misses ₹340cr mark 

With the latest earnings, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups's total India net collection has now reached ₹247.85cr and its India gross collection stands at ₹295.82cr.

The film also continued to add to its overseas earnings on Day 15, collecting an additional ₹10L from international markets.

This brings the cumulative overseas gross collection to ₹43.5cr and worldwide gross collection to a whopping ₹339.32cr!