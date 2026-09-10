Yash's 'Toxic' drops further; narrowly misses ₹340cr mark
What's the story
The action drama Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, starring Yash, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, and Tara Sutaria, has witnessed a significant drop in its box office performance on Day 15. The film earned ₹60L from 1,322 shows across India with an overall occupancy of 14.7%, according to Sacnilk. This is a 20% decline from the previous day's collection of ₹75L.
Earnings update
'Toxic' continues to do well internationally
With the latest earnings, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups's total India net collection has now reached ₹247.85cr and its India gross collection stands at ₹295.82cr.
The film also continued to add to its overseas earnings on Day 15, collecting an additional ₹10L from international markets.
This brings the cumulative overseas gross collection to ₹43.5cr and worldwide gross collection to a whopping ₹339.32cr!
Collection decline
Looking at the film in numbers
The film started off strong with ₹101.1cr on its opening day, but the collections have seen a steep decline since then.
The first weekend brought in ₹27.2cr on Friday, ₹25.15cr on Saturday, and ₹23cr on Sunday from 19,390, 17,612, and 16,241 shows, respectively.
However, by the second week, the earnings dropped significantly to just ₹1.75cr on Friday and further down to a mere ₹0.6cr by Day 15!
Version-wise performance
Kannada version leads on Day 15
The Kannada version of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups emerged as the biggest contributor to the film's India net collection on Day 15, earning ₹38L from 602 shows.
The Hindi version collected ₹20L from 672 shows while the Telugu version contributed a mere ₹2L from 48 shows.
The film was shot simultaneously in Kannada and English and has been dubbed into Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.