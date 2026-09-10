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Home / News / Entertainment News / Yash's 'Toxic' drops further; narrowly misses ₹340cr mark 
Yash's 'Toxic' drops further; narrowly misses ₹340cr mark 
'Toxic' box office collection

Yash's 'Toxic' drops further; narrowly misses ₹340cr mark 

By Shreya Mukherjee
Sep 10, 2026
10:12 am
What's the story

The action drama Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, starring Yash, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, and Tara Sutaria, has witnessed a significant drop in its box office performance on Day 15. The film earned ₹60L from 1,322 shows across India with an overall occupancy of 14.7%, according to Sacnilk. This is a 20% decline from the previous day's collection of ₹75L.

Earnings update

'Toxic' continues to do well internationally

With the latest earnings, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups's total India net collection has now reached ₹247.85cr and its India gross collection stands at ₹295.82cr.

The film also continued to add to its overseas earnings on Day 15, collecting an additional ₹10L from international markets.

This brings the cumulative overseas gross collection to ₹43.5cr and worldwide gross collection to a whopping ₹339.32cr!

Collection decline

Looking at the film in numbers

The film started off strong with ₹101.1cr on its opening day, but the collections have seen a steep decline since then.

The first weekend brought in ₹27.2cr on Friday, ₹25.15cr on Saturday, and ₹23cr on Sunday from 19,390, 17,612, and 16,241 shows, respectively.

However, by the second week, the earnings dropped significantly to just ₹1.75cr on Friday and further down to a mere ₹0.6cr by Day 15!

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Version-wise performance

Kannada version leads on Day 15

The Kannada version of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups emerged as the biggest contributor to the film's India net collection on Day 15, earning ₹38L from 602 shows.

The Hindi version collected ₹20L from 672 shows while the Telugu version contributed a mere ₹2L from 48 shows.

The film was shot simultaneously in Kannada and English and has been dubbed into Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

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