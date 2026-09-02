'Toxic' hits 246.75cr in India 1st week, audiences unimpressed
Entertainment
Yash and Kiara Advani's action-packed film Toxic has pulled in nearly ₹246.75 crore at the Indian box office in just a week.
It started strong with a massive opening day, but earnings have generally declined after the opening day, mostly because audiences haven't been too impressed.
'Toxic' Hindi dubbed 141cr, losses expected
The Hindi-dubbed version brought in the biggest chunk (₹141 crore), while Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala added their share.
Even with these numbers and regional support, Toxic is expected to lose money thanks to huge production costs and disappointing revenue from non-theatrical recoveries.