'Toxic' nets 240.30cr India in 10 days, domestic gross 286.88cr

Worldwide, Toxic has raked in ₹328.45 crore, including ₹42.75 crore from overseas. While it started with a massive opening day (₹101.10 crore!), collections dipped after that.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas and starring Yash with Kiara Advani and Nayanthara, the film dives into themes like inheritance and power.

Reviews are mixed so far, and with a reported budget between ₹500 crore and ₹1,000 crore, it's one of India's priciest films ever.