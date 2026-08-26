Yash's 'Toxic' beats 'Dhurandhar' Day-1 haul in a few hours
What's the story
Yash's latest release, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, has made a strong start at the box office. The film, directed by Geetu Mohandas and also featuring Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth in key roles, was released on Wednesday. Despite mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike, who praised its visuals but criticized the screenplay, the movie has reportedly collected ₹54.85 crore net in India on Day 1 so far.
Box office performance
Kannada version of 'Toxic' leads the way
With this massive opening, Toxic has beaten the Day-1 haul (₹28cr) of Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar.
It remains to be seen if Yash can defeat Singh-starrer's ₹1,300cr total collection.
Toxic is currently screening across 13,556 shows in India with an overall occupancy rate of around 47%. Its India gross has reached ₹64.72cr, per Sacnilk.
The Kannada version recorded the highest occupancy at 85%. Despite having fewer shows, this version earned ₹14.38cr on its first day due to a high occupancy rate.
Language breakdown
Breakdown of 'Toxic's earnings by language
The Hindi version of Toxic has emerged as the biggest contributor to its opening day earnings, collecting ₹28.91cr from 9,063 shows with a 40% occupancy rate.
The Telugu release followed closely behind with ₹8.06cr from 1,903 shows at a 61% occupancy rate.
Meanwhile, the Tamil version earned ₹2.71cr from 1.083 shows, while Malayalam brought in ₹79L from 274 shows.
Critical reception
Mixed reviews for 'Toxic'
The early response to Toxic has been mixed, with viewers appreciating its stylish presentation and technical quality.
However, some social media reactions have compared Yash's character and style with his popular KGF image.
Others have criticized the screenplay and felt that the film gives more importance to spectacle than emotional depth.
Despite this, the strong Day 1 numbers give Toxic a solid starting point at the box office.