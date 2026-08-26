Yash's 'Toxic' beats 'Dhurandhar' Day-1 haul in a few hours

With this massive opening, Toxic has beaten the Day-1 haul (₹28cr) of Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar.

It remains to be seen if Yash can defeat Singh-starrer's ₹1,300cr total collection.

Toxic is currently screening across 13,556 shows in India with an overall occupancy rate of around 47%. Its India gross has reached ₹64.72cr, per Sacnilk.

The Kannada version recorded the highest occupancy at 85%. Despite having fewer shows, this version earned ₹14.38cr on its first day due to a high occupancy rate.