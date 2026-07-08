'Toxic': Yash-Kiara's 'Tabaahi' is a visually stunning ode to love

Song's essence

'About chasing that raw, unfiltered pulse of love'

Vishal Mishra, who composed and sang the Hindi version of the song, described it as "love as wreckage, as surrender, as fire that doesn't ask permission." "Toxic demanded music that could hold that intensity: epic and intimate at once." "Yash bhai brings a rare conviction to the screen that I tried to match note for note." "Tabaahi, for me, was about chasing that raw, unfiltered pulse of love, the kind that consumes before it comforts."