'Toxic': Yash-Kiara's 'Tabaahi' is a visually stunning ode to love
What's the story
The makers of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups have unveiled the official music video for its first track, Tabaahi. The song features Yash and Kiara Advani in a visually stunning setting that complements the film's high-octane action. The song Tabaahi is not just a slow-motion romantic track, but rather it is an intense love story.
Song's essence
'About chasing that raw, unfiltered pulse of love'
Vishal Mishra, who composed and sang the Hindi version of the song, described it as "love as wreckage, as surrender, as fire that doesn't ask permission." "Toxic demanded music that could hold that intensity: epic and intimate at once." "Yash bhai brings a rare conviction to the screen that I tried to match note for note." "Tabaahi, for me, was about chasing that raw, unfiltered pulse of love, the kind that consumes before it comforts."
Multilingual versions
Multiple versions of song have been created
The song has been adapted into multiple languages by leading lyricists from across Indian cinema. Yogaraj Bhat has penned the Kannada version, Rafeeq Ahammed for Malayalam, Ramajogayya Sastry for Telugu, and Vignesh Shivan for Tamil. Co-written by Yash and director Geetu Mohandas, Toxic also stars Nayanthara, Rukmini Vasanth, Tara Sutaria, and Huma Qureshi. The film is produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations. Toxic is scheduled to hit theaters on August 26, 2026.