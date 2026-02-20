'Toxic': Teaser of Yash's action thriller promises blood, gore, violence Entertainment Feb 20, 2026

The teaser for "Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups" has been released.

Set across different time periods, the teaser sets a gritty tone with crime syndicates, betrayal, and some seriously intense action.

It opens with the line that this war is different, then throws us into fistfights, graphic violence, and glimpses of Yash's character Raya—who's all about demanding "f***ing manners."