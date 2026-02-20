'Toxic': Teaser of Yash's action thriller promises blood, gore, violence
The teaser for "Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups" has been released.
Set across different time periods, the teaser sets a gritty tone with crime syndicates, betrayal, and some seriously intense action.
It opens with the line that this war is different, then throws us into fistfights, graphic violence, and glimpses of Yash's character Raya—who's all about demanding "f***ing manners."
Teaser: From stunts to chainsaw moments, there's a lot happening
The teaser is packed with wild aerial stunts at Royal Circus, snowy fight scenes, and shows Yash transforming from lean to battle-ready.
There's even a funeral shootout.
Raya declares "It's over when I say it's over."
Raya makes his entrance with "I'm home, daddy!"—and yes, there's a chainsaw moment to end things on a wild note.
Release date and other details
Directed by Geetu Mohandas and featuring stars like Kiara Advani and Nayanthara alongside Yash, "Toxic" lands in theaters on March 19 next month—going head-to-head with "Dhurandhar 2."
This box office clash should be one to watch!