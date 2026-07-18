Yash's 'Toxic' trailer to release on August 8?
What's the story
The much-awaited trailer of Yash's upcoming film Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups is likely to be released on August 8, reported Gulte. The trailer launch event will take place in Bengaluru. The film is directed by Geetu Mohandas and will hit theaters worldwide on August 26.
Multilingual release
Film shot in multiple languages
Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups has been shot simultaneously in Kannada and English.
It will also be released in several other languages, making it a multilingual venture.
The film is co-backed by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations.
It also stars Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth.
Song release
'Tabaahi' song was released recently
Recently, the team of Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups released a song titled Tabaahi, featuring Yash and Advani.
The makers have already released two teasers so far.
Originally slated for a March release, the film was later postponed to June due to tensions in the Middle East before finally being rescheduled to August 26.