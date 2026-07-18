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Home / News / Entertainment News / Yash's 'Toxic' trailer to release on August 8?
Yash's 'Toxic' trailer to release on August 8?
'Toxic' releases on August 26

Yash's 'Toxic' trailer to release on August 8?

By Apoorva Rastogi
Jul 18, 2026
05:13 pm
What's the story

The much-awaited trailer of Yash's upcoming film Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups is likely to be released on August 8, reported Gulte. The trailer launch event will take place in Bengaluru. The film is directed by Geetu Mohandas and will hit theaters worldwide on August 26.

Multilingual release

Film shot in multiple languages

Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups has been shot simultaneously in Kannada and English.

It will also be released in several other languages, making it a multilingual venture.

The film is co-backed by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations.

It also stars Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth.

Song release

'Tabaahi' song was released recently

Recently, the team of Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups released a song titled Tabaahi, featuring Yash and Advani.

The makers have already released two teasers so far.

Originally slated for a March release, the film was later postponed to June due to tensions in the Middle East before finally being rescheduled to August 26.

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