Yash's 'Toxic' trailer to release on August 8?

Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups has been shot simultaneously in Kannada and English.

It will also be released in several other languages, making it a multilingual venture.

The film is co-backed by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations.

It also stars Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth.