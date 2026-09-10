Is Yash's 'Toxic' India's costliest flop yet?

The film's earnings dropped to just ₹37 crore net on the second day, and by the first Monday, it was earning in single digits. The release of Hanuman Ansh and Mirzapur: The Movie further affected its box office performance.

By Wednesday (Day 15), Toxic's earnings had reduced to just ₹60 lakh across India, with a worldwide gross of less than ₹1 crore, a significant drop from its earlier daily gross of around ₹150 crore.