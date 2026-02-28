'Toxic': Yash's stylish anti-hero steals the show in Hindi teaser
The Hindi teaser for "Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups" just dropped, and it's already turning heads.
Yash leads a stacked cast—think Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukimi Vasanth—with Geetu Mohandas directing.
The vibe is intense and stylish.
Teaser promises a bloody, thrilling ride
The teaser kicks off at a wild circus party that quickly turns brutal—a chainsaw included.
Yash totally owns his role as a ruthless anti-hero, dropping the line: "It's over, when I say it's over. Till then, have some manners."
Expect a gritty mix of blood, fear, and betrayal when the film hits theaters worldwide on March 19.
More about the film
Produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, "Toxic" is set for release, with dubbed versions planned in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam.
If you're into high-octane thrillers with serious style points—this one might be worth putting on your watchlist.