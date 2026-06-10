'Toy Story 5' premiere Hanks tells Swift to make waffles

Swift sets Spotify female country record

Swift's track "I Knew It, I Knew You" just broke Spotify's record for most-streamed country song in a day by a female artist.

At the event, she brought an old-school VHS of the original Toy Story for Hanks and Tim Allen to sign.

Hanks joked they should bring in the VHS machine so it could be signed and go into the Smithsonian Institute as well, and called Swift's surprise song drop "It was all like this diabolical... They don't trust us, and there is a brain trust that goes along that I am not a part of. So, I just do what I'm told."