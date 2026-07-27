'Toy Story 5' earns $1B globally; becomes highest-grosser of 2026

Toy Story 5 has earned $448 million in the US and an additional $573 million internationally, bringing its total worldwide gross to over $1 billion.

It remains to be seen how long Toy Story 5 can hold onto this title for 2026 as other sequels like Dune: Part Three and Avengers: Doomsday release later this year.

Of course, a big competitor is this week's release, Spider-Man: Brand New Day.