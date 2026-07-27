'Toy Story 5' earns $1B globally; becomes highest-grosser of 2026
What's the story
Disney and Pixar's Toy Story 5 has crossed the $1 billion mark globally, making it the highest-grossing Hollywood movie of the year. The animated sequel, directed by Andrew Stanton, is Pixar's second release this year after Hoppers. It joins The Super Mario Galaxy Movie ($1.001 billion) and Michael ($1.001 billion) as the only three films to cross this milestone in 2026.
Franchise success
'Toy Story 5' might beat predecessors
Toy Story 5 is on track to surpass its predecessors in the franchise, 2019's Toy Story 4 ($1.07 billion) and 2010's Toy Story 3 ($1.06 billion), with its current haul standing at $1.022 billion.
The film features the voice talents of Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, and Joan Cusack reprising their roles as Woody, Buzz Lightyear, and Jessie, respectively.
Record-breaking performance
'Toy Story 5' box office collection so far
Toy Story 5 has earned $448 million in the US and an additional $573 million internationally, bringing its total worldwide gross to over $1 billion.
It remains to be seen how long Toy Story 5 can hold onto this title for 2026 as other sequels like Dune: Part Three and Avengers: Doomsday release later this year.
Of course, a big competitor is this week's release, Spider-Man: Brand New Day.
Franchise continuity
Plot and cast of 'Toy Story 5'
The latest installment of the Toy Story franchise continues its legacy of success.
The film's plot revolves around Bonnie's toys teaming up to save their young owner from an obsession with a children's tablet called Lilypad, voiced by Greta Lee.
The movie also features a new song by Taylor Swift titled I Knew It, I Knew You, focusing on Jessie's character.