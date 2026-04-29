'Toy Story 5': Tom Hanks talks about Woody's bald spot

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How Woody's appearance has changed over the years

Hanks further elaborated on Woody's worn-out appearance, saying, "You put a rubber hat on top of a rubber head again and again and again and again, something's gonna chafe." He added that Woody has a "worn area on the back of his head" due to excessive play. The actor explained that Woody's body has changed since the first film in 1995 because "he is not shaped plastic." "He is made of stuffing and cloth, and that stuff settles over time."