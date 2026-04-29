'Toy Story 5': Tom Hanks talks about Woody's bald spot
What's the story
Tom Hanks, the voice behind Pixar's beloved character Woody, recently addressed a viral moment from the upcoming Toy Story 5. The moment in question was Woody's apparent bald spot, which was revealed in the film's trailer. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Hanks explained that this change is due to Woody being "played with to excess."
Details
How Woody's appearance has changed over the years
Hanks further elaborated on Woody's worn-out appearance, saying, "You put a rubber hat on top of a rubber head again and again and again and again, something's gonna chafe." He added that Woody has a "worn area on the back of his head" due to excessive play. The actor explained that Woody's body has changed since the first film in 1995 because "he is not shaped plastic." "He is made of stuffing and cloth, and that stuff settles over time."
Plot
More about 'Toy Story 5'
Director Andrew Stanton revealed at Disney's D23 expo in August 2024 that Toy Story 5 will tackle various modern issues, particularly how technology has changed the way kids play. The concept art and teaser trailer released in 2024 showed the toys looking on sadly as their owner is engrossed in a tablet. The fifth installment of the franchise will be released on June 19.