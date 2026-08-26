Trailer for 'Chumbak' family comedy series premieres Sept 10
Entertainment
The trailer for Chumbak was unveiled, a new family comedy series set in Mumbai's Chumbak Colony, hitting screens on September 10.
The story follows five families whose personal drama quickly spills over into hilarious neighborhood chaos.
With Neena Gupta, Sumeet Raghvan, Deven Bhojani, and Sandeepa Dhar among the cast, expect plenty of quirky moments.
Kapadia's 'Chumbak' trailer teases neighborly bickering
Directed by Aatish Kapadia, Chumbak taps into nostalgia for classic community bonds while keeping things fresh and funny.
The trailer teases bickering couples, unexpected relationship drama, and lots of neighborly meddling, perfect if you love shows about messy but lovable communities.