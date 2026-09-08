Trailer for 'Enna Vilai' previews Sajayan defending fisherman over jewel

The new Enna Vilai trailer just dropped, teasing a gripping story where Nimisha Sajayan plays Kanchana, a lawyer fighting for a fisherman (Karunaas) whose life turns upside down after he discovers a mysterious jewel.

Set in the scenic town of Rameswaram, the film dives into family secrets and social issues, all wrapped in suspense.

It's set to hit theaters worldwide on September 17, 2026.