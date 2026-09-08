Trailer for 'Enna Vilai' previews Sajayan defending fisherman over jewel
The new Enna Vilai trailer just dropped, teasing a gripping story where Nimisha Sajayan plays Kanchana, a lawyer fighting for a fisherman (Karunaas) whose life turns upside down after he discovers a mysterious jewel.
Set in the scenic town of Rameswaram, the film dives into family secrets and social issues, all wrapped in suspense.
It's set to hit theaters worldwide on September 17, 2026.
Pazhoor's 'Enna Vilai' lands Netflix rights
This is National Award winner Sajeev Pazhoor's directing, and he's bringing along an impressive cast with YG Mahendran, Poornima Bhagyaraj, and Vijayalakshmi.
Enna Vilai has already picked up Best Screenplay at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival and was featured at Turkey's Kaia International Film Festival.
It'll release in five languages across India. If you miss it in theaters, Netflix has grabbed the streaming rights.