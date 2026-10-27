Trailer for 'Gondhal' drops as India's 2027 Oscar pick
Entertainment
India's Oscar pick for 2027 is here!
The trailer for Gondhal, a Marathi psychological thriller, just dropped.
Directed by Santosh Davakhar and hitting theaters November 13, the film follows a newlywed couple whose life takes a mysterious turn, mixing up themes of desire, duty, and devotion along the way.
'Gondhal' blends mystery and tradition
Set in Maharashtra, Gondhal dives into how personal struggles clash with community expectations.
Starring Ishita Deshmukh and Kishor Kadam, the movie promises suspenseful vibes and rich cultural storytelling.
With its unique blend of mystery and tradition, it's hoping to make some noise at the Oscars in 2027.