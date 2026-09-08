Trailer for 'Musk' documentary by Gibney debuts at Venice
Entertainment
The trailer for Musk, a new documentary directed by Alex Gibney, just landed. The film dives into Elon Musk's wild ride and the empire he has built.
It premieres at the Venice Film Festival on September 8, then heads to Toronto before its big release on October 16, 2026.
'Musk' trailer pairs rockets and criticism
This nearly four-hour doc covers Musk's biggest moves: from launching rockets to shaking up Twitter (now X).
The trailer mixes dramatic rocket launches with media takes calling him everything from "the real-life Iron Man" to "manifestly cruel and selfish," ending with the bold label: "Earth's most unchecked man."
Musk didn't participate in the film and has called it a "hit piece."