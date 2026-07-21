Trailer for 'Ohh My Dog' previews Rai July 31 release
Entertainment
The trailer for Ohh My Dog just dropped!
This heartwarming family drama, directed by Amit Rai (of Oh My God 2 fame), hits theaters July 31, 2026.
The story follows a young girl and her bond with a stray dog, exploring themes like love, trust, and hope.
'Ohh My Dog' Tripathi waived fee
Pankaj Tripathi stars alongside Maahi Rai, and he actually waived his fee to support the director's indie vision.
The movie was shot in Bihar with help from locals (thanks to Tripathi's roots there) and features over 250 dogs!
At the trailer launch, a black-and-white promo paid tribute to canine stars Oscar and Bruno.
Expect lots of laughs, feels, and a big message about empathy and companionship for all ages.