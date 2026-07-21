Trailer for 'Ohh My Dog' previews Rai July 31 release

Pankaj Tripathi stars alongside Maahi Rai, and he actually waived his fee to support the director's indie vision.

The movie was shot in Bihar with help from locals (thanks to Tripathi's roots there) and features over 250 dogs!

At the trailer launch, a black-and-white promo paid tribute to canine stars Oscar and Bruno.

Expect lots of laughs, feels, and a big message about empathy and companionship for all ages.