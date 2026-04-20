Trailer for 'Raja Shivaji' drops in Mumbai, Deshmukh's passion project

'Raja Shivaji' cast, May 1 release

The movie brings together Genelia D'Souza as Saibai Bhosle, Abhishek Bachchan as Sambhaji Shahaji Bhosle, and Sanjay Dutt playing Afzal Khan. Salman Khan pops up for a cameo as Jiva Mahala.

Produced by Genelia and Jyoti Deshpande, this film has been nearly 25 years in the making, and finally hits theaters on May 1, 2026, in Hindi, Marathi, and Telugu.

Music is by Ajay-Atul, with Vidya Balan and Amole Gupte also joining the lineup.