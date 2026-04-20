Trailer for 'Raja Shivaji' drops in Mumbai, Deshmukh's passion project
Entertainment
The trailer for Raja Shivaji, Riteish Deshmukh's passion project about the legendary Maratha king, just dropped in Mumbai.
Deshmukh stars as Shivaji Maharaj, with his son Rahyl playing young Shivaji.
Shot in both Marathi and Hindi, the film is a heartfelt tribute to the iconic leader.
'Raja Shivaji' cast, May 1 release
The movie brings together Genelia D'Souza as Saibai Bhosle, Abhishek Bachchan as Sambhaji Shahaji Bhosle, and Sanjay Dutt playing Afzal Khan. Salman Khan pops up for a cameo as Jiva Mahala.
Produced by Genelia and Jyoti Deshpande, this film has been nearly 25 years in the making, and finally hits theaters on May 1, 2026, in Hindi, Marathi, and Telugu.
Music is by Ajay-Atul, with Vidya Balan and Amole Gupte also joining the lineup.