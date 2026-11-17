Trailer for 'Remain' shows Gyllenhaal and Dynevor's nightly transformation
The trailer for Remain just dropped, mixing romance with some seriously eerie vibes.
Jake Gyllenhaal plays Tate Gordon, who moves into a house already home to a mysterious woman played by Phoebe Dynevor.
What starts as a spark between them quickly turns unsettling as her character transforms every night.
India release 'Remain' Feb 5 2027
Remain is a unique collab between director Manoj N Shyamlan and best-selling author Nicholas Sparks, with an ensemble cast including Ashley Walters and Julie Hagerty.
The film lands in Indian theaters on February 5, 2027, right before Valentine's Day, promising both heart and haunting for moviegoers.