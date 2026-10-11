Trailer for 'Samantak Mani' shows Dutta racing for legendary jewel
The trailer for Samantak Mani is out, giving us a peek at Rajatava Dutta in an action-packed race for a legendary jewel with mysterious powers.
Set in 2049, the film mixes ancient legend with futuristic tech as rival groups battle to unlock the jewel's secrets.
Directed by Sourav K Das and produced by Jhuma Pal, it promises a blend of suspense and adventure.
'Samantak Mani' pits faith against science
The story draws on the tale of Lord Krishna splitting the Samantak Mani before Dwarka's fall, tying it to legends like the Kohinoor and the hidden land of Gauri Prayag, where an ancient tribal community still worships the latter fragment as a divine object.
With Soumi Dutta Roy, Moubani Dalui, and Dipyaman Dutta joining the cast, expect an intriguing mix of faith versus science set against a high-stakes backdrop.