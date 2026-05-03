Trailer for 'The System Exposed' teases corruption in competitive exams
Entertainment
A trailer for The System Exposed is mentioned, and the series arrives May 15.
Directed by A. Sarkunam and starring Dushara Vijayan, Aditi Balan, and Abbas, the show follows a young woman as she uncovers how deep corruption runs in competitive exams.
'The System Exposed' streams 5 languages
The trailer dives into students' lives as they deal with rigged exam results and mounting pressure, raising tough questions about who really controls their futures.
The series is set to stream in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada to spark bigger conversations about real issues in education across India.