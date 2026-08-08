Trailer for 'Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups' drops tonight
Entertainment
Yash fans, the wait's almost over! The trailer for Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups drops tonight at 7:01pm.
The just-released poster shows Yash in a black jacket, striding away from an explosion, definitely setting the mood.
Directed by Geetu Mohandas and co-written by Yash himself, this one's set in 1990s Goa and promises plenty of action.
'Toxic' hits theaters August 26
Toxic is a gangster thriller where Yash plays both father and son, with Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Rukmini Vasanth, and Huma Qureshi joining the cast.
It hits theaters August 26 in six languages, including Kannada and Hindi.
Fans are loving how Yash's January 8 birthday and today's launch time (7+1=8) are being linked to the number 8, which holds special significance for Yash.