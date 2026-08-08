Yash fans, the wait's almost over! The trailer for Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups drops tonight at 7:01pm.

The just-released poster shows Yash in a black jacket, striding away from an explosion, definitely setting the mood.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas and co-written by Yash himself, this one's set in 1990s Goa and promises plenty of action.