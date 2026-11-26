Trailer for 'Vrushakarma' casts Chaitanya as God chosen treasure hunter
The trailer for Vrushakarma is out, and it's got Naga Chaitanya playing Arjun, a treasure hunter chosen by God to save humanity.
The film, directed by Karthik Varma Dandu, weaves together ancient myths and supernatural suspense as Arjun faces a mysterious ancient supernatural presence dating back 5,000 years during an excavation that found old carvings.
'Vrushakarma' opens December 4 Chaudhary Shrivastava
Vrushakarma hits theaters worldwide on December 4, 2026, the same day as Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha and Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi.
The cast features Meenakshi Chaudhary as the female lead and Sparsh Shrivastava as the main antagonist.
Chaitanya shared his excitement online, encouraging fans to catch the movie on the big screen for the full experience.