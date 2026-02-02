Trevor Noah is a 'total loser,' says Donald Trump
Donald Trump is taking aim at comedian Trevor Noah after the Grammys.
On Truth Social, Trump called the show "The Grammy Awards are the WORST, virtually unwatchable!" and labeled Noah a "total loser."
The drama kicked off when Noah joked about Trump's alleged connection to Jeffrey Epstein during the awards.
Trump's response to Noah's joke
After Billie Eilish's win, Noah quipped, "That's a Grammy that every artist wants -- almost as much as Trump wants Greenland."
But what really set Trump off was a joke about him and Bill Clinton spending time on Epstein Island.
Trump quickly fired back online: "Noah said, INCORRECTLY about me, that Donald Trump and Bill Clinton spent time on Epstein Island. WRONG!!! I can't speak for Bill, but I have never been to Epstein Island, nor anywhere close, and until tonight's false and defamatory statement, have never been accused of being there, not even by the Fake News Media."
Trump's defense on alleged ties to Epstein
Trump has always denied any involvement in Epstein's crimes. He says he cut ties with Epstein once the allegations surfaced and even banned him from Mar-a-Lago.
Recently, he pointed out that lots of people met Epstein years ago without knowing about his crimes.