Directed by Varun V Sharma, the movie slows down to focus on small moments:

Tripathi said he loved expressing emotions through silence and body language rather than just words.

He especially enjoyed letting loose in the dreamlike Chaap Tilak dance scene, but said he was nervous about it until Varun V Sharma told him, "Sir, he's doing it in a dream. Even if you make a mistake, it's fine. Don't take any pressure."

If you're tired of predictable love stories, this one might be your cup of chai.