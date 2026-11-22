Tripathi and Hydari's 'Parivarik ManuRanjan' explores Lucknow bachelor housekeeper bond
Pankaj Tripathi stars in Parivarik ManuRanjan, now streaming on SonyLIV.
The film pairs him with Aditi Rao Hydari for the first time and explores the everyday, sometimes awkward relationship between a bachelor and his housekeeper in Lucknow.
Instead of the usual dramatic romance, it keeps things grounded and relatable.
Sharma spotlights silence and dream dance
Directed by Varun V Sharma, the movie slows down to focus on small moments:
Tripathi said he loved expressing emotions through silence and body language rather than just words.
He especially enjoyed letting loose in the dreamlike Chaap Tilak dance scene, but said he was nervous about it until Varun V Sharma told him, "Sir, he's doing it in a dream. Even if you make a mistake, it's fine. Don't take any pressure."
If you're tired of predictable love stories, this one might be your cup of chai.