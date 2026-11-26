Tripathi backs film's Sita warrior portrayal citing 'Adbhuta Ramayana' tradition
Amish Tripathi, author of bestselling books such as Sita - Warrior of Mithila, is standing by the film's bold choice to show Sita as a sword-wielding warrior.
He points to the Adbhuta Ramayana, an ancient version of the story where Sita actually defeats a stronger Ravana, as proof that her action-hero moment isn't just modern invention but rooted in tradition.
Tripathi cites Valmiki versions, film ₹1,755cr
Tripathi shared that Adbhuta Ramayana is one of three versions written by Valmiki, though it's less known, so not everyone realizes Sita has always had different sides.
The film, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi, dropped on November 5 and has already smashed it at the box office with ₹1,755 crore worldwide in just 19 days.