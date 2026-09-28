Tripathi confirms 'Mirzapur' Season 4 is being written at NDTV
Entertainment
Good news for Mirzapur fans: Shweta Tripathi just confirmed that Season four is being written!
She shared her excitement at the NDTV Yuva 2026 conclave.
Tripathi reflects on Golu, enters production
Tripathi reflected on how playing Golu over nine years has pushed her to grow, both physically and mentally.
She said, "Agar ek ladki gun utha rahi toh physical and mental healthzaroorat hai."
After a recent box-office hit with Mirzapur: The Film, she's also stepping into production with an upcoming project, showing she's not slowing down anytime soon.