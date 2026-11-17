Tripathi, Devgan to headline Udaipur Tales International Storytelling Festival
Big news for story lovers: Pankaj Tripathi and Kajol Devgan are set to headline the Udaipur Tales International Storytelling Festival, happening January 8-10, 2027.
Alongside them, you'll catch actors like Mita Vashisht and storytellers like Baden Prince, Himanshu Bajpai, and Valentina Trivedi.
The festival is all about celebrating the art of storytelling with a mix of artists and musicians from different backgrounds.
Festival includes tributes, jamghat, inmate contributions
Expect performances from Divy Nidhi Sharma and Lt. Gen. A.K. Singh, plus sessions by Caribbean storyteller Baden Prince for both children and adults.
There'll be special tributes to master storytellers, a stage (Jamghat) for up-and-coming talent, and even creative contributions from inmates at Udaipur's Central Jail, adding some real local flavor.
As co-founder Sushmita Singha puts it, the goal is "Oral storytelling carries the memories, wisdom, traditions, and imagination of generations; it keeps our cultural heritage alive while creating connections that transcend age and boundaries."