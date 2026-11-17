Expect performances from Divy Nidhi Sharma and Lt. Gen. A.K. Singh, plus sessions by Caribbean storyteller Baden Prince for both children and adults.

There'll be special tributes to master storytellers, a stage (Jamghat) for up-and-coming talent, and even creative contributions from inmates at Udaipur's Central Jail, adding some real local flavor.

As co-founder Sushmita Singha puts it, the goal is "Oral storytelling carries the memories, wisdom, traditions, and imagination of generations; it keeps our cultural heritage alive while creating connections that transcend age and boundaries."