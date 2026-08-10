Tripathi open to playing 'deadly villain' in fantasy or comedy

Pankaj Tripathi, usually known for his down-to-earth roles, says he's ready to mix things up and play a "deadly villain," especially in fantasy or comedy movies.

He shared that while growing up, he loved watching Amrish Puri and even told Amar Kaushik he'd love to try a more "brutal" character.

His role as Sultan in Gangs of Wasseypur is still his favorite villain.