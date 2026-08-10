Tripathi open to playing 'deadly villain' in fantasy or comedy
Entertainment
Pankaj Tripathi, usually known for his down-to-earth roles, says he's ready to mix things up and play a "deadly villain," especially in fantasy or comedy movies.
He shared that while growing up, he loved watching Amrish Puri and even told Amar Kaushik he'd love to try a more "brutal" character.
His role as Sultan in Gangs of Wasseypur is still his favorite villain.
Tripathi returns to theater with 'Lailaaj'
Lately, Tripathi has focused on telling relatable stories, both as an actor and producer since Perfect Family last year.
He believes "every middle-class parent is a superhero" and prefers real-life narratives over exaggerated ones.
He also recently returned to theater after 12-13 years with the play Lailaaj, saying, "The live experience is something you simply can't replicate."