Tripathi says he may direct films inspired by his childhood
Pankaj Tripathi has said he may move into directing soon.
Sharing his plans at the News18 Rising Bharat Summit North Edition in Lucknow, he said he wants to make movies inspired by his childhood, bringing in the sounds and scenery of where he grew up for a personal vibe.
Tripathi to direct after current series
Tripathi said Mirzapur still has one season remaining and Criminal Justice has two seasons remaining. Once those are done, he'll move toward directing soon.
He's excited to try new things, especially satire, and Tripathi described Parivarik ManuRanjan's simple family-oriented storytelling as "sattvic cinema," set in Lucknow and premiered on SonyLIV on November 13, 2026.