Tripathi to receive Artiste of Distinction at IFFM 2026
Entertainment
Pankaj Tripathi is set to be celebrated with the Artiste of Distinction award at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2026, happening August 13-23 at the Palais Theatre.
It's his first time attending, and he'll be there in person to accept this big honor.
Tripathi calls award deeply humbling
Tripathi called the award "deeply humbling," sharing that stories can connect people across borders.
He credits his journey from a small village in Bihar to this moment to filmmakers, co-actors, and audiences who believed in him.
The festival director praised him as one of Indian cinema's greatest actors.