Tripathi urges more personal choice after learning of low fertility
Entertainment
actor Shweta Tripathi recently shared how finding out about her low fertility was upsetting, since it made her feel like she'd lost control over when or how to start a family.
Speaking on Soha Ali Khan's podcast, she opened up about the need for people to have more say in these personal decisions and not let biology decide everything.
Tripathi questions motherhood amid generational rethinking
Tripathi also talked about how her ideas around motherhood have changed. She once pictured herself having children, but now questions if that's what she truly wants.
The podcast conversations delve into how younger generations are rethinking marriage, parenthood, and relationships in an evolving social and economic landscape.