Viral clip: Trisha once wanted to be Tamil Nadu CM
What's the story
An old video of Tamil actor Trisha Krishnan, in which she expressed her desire to become the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, has resurfaced online. The clip, reportedly from a 2004 interview, has gone viral amid the political buzz surrounding her close friend and actor-politician Vijay's party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). In its debut election, TVK is standing at the cusp of winning the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.
Career goals
Krishnan's exact words from the interview
In the resurfaced video, a young Krishnan was asked about her future goals. She responded that she wanted to become Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister in the next decade. During the Sun TV interview, she reportedly said, "I want to become the CM of Tamil Nadu. Honestly! Wait and see; I will achieve it in the next 10 years."
Political jest
Her humorous reply to a follow-up question
When asked what she would do if she became the Chief Minister, Krishnan gave a humorous reply. She said, "First, you all vote and elect me, then I'll tell you!" The clip has resurfaced at a time when Tamil Nadu politics is witnessing a major shift with Vijay's TVK challenging established political players in the state.
Film collaborations
Krishnan was spotted visiting Vijay's house today
Krishnan's old remark is now being widely shared due to the current election atmosphere and her past association with Vijay on screen. The two have acted together in several Tamil films, including Ghilli, Kuruvi, Thirupaachi, Aathi, and Leo. Despite years of rumors surrounding Vijay and Krishnan's relationship status, neither has publicly acknowledged any such relationship. On Monday, Krishnan was spotted arriving at Vijay's Chennai residence as well.