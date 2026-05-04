Viral clip: Trisha once wanted to be Tamil Nadu CM

An old video of Tamil actor Trisha Krishnan , in which she expressed her desire to become the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu , has resurfaced online. The clip, reportedly from a 2004 interview, has gone viral amid the political buzz surrounding her close friend and actor-politician Vijay's party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) . In its debut election, TVK is standing at the cusp of winning the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Career goals Krishnan's exact words from the interview In the resurfaced video, a young Krishnan was asked about her future goals. She responded that she wanted to become Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister in the next decade. During the Sun TV interview, she reportedly said, "I want to become the CM of Tamil Nadu. Honestly! Wait and see; I will achieve it in the next 10 years."

Political jest Her humorous reply to a follow-up question When asked what she would do if she became the Chief Minister, Krishnan gave a humorous reply. She said, "First, you all vote and elect me, then I'll tell you!" The clip has resurfaced at a time when Tamil Nadu politics is witnessing a major shift with Vijay's TVK challenging established political players in the state.

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