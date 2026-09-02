Trisha to lead Panorama Studios's first Tamil film
What's the story
Actor Trisha Krishnan will lead the first Tamil production of Panorama Studios, a psychological horror film directed by Raja Krishna Menon, reported Variety. The yet-to-be-titled project also stars Radhika Sarathkumar and Aparna Balamurali. Principal photography for the movie has already begun in London. The venture is a collaboration between Panorama Studios and Locomotive Global, produced under the banners Fusion Flicks and Locomotive Global.
Director's statement
'This is a story that is a first for me...'
Menon, known for Airlift and Chef, is venturing into psychological horror with this project.
He said in a statement, "Someone once quite aptly called me 'genre agnostic,' and this film is another exploration in that journey."
"This is a story that is a first for me in many ways - my first film in Tamil, my first psychological horror, and my first story centered entirely around women."
Producer's insight
'Tamil cinema has always been a space for bold...'
Kumar Mangat Pathak, founder and chair of Panorama Studios, said, "Tamil cinema has always been a space for bold, original and culturally rooted storytelling."
"This is a genre film with a very intriguing world at its core, and Raja has brought a distinctive vision to it."
"We are delighted to partner with such talented collaborators and are confident that this film will offer audiences a fresh cinematic experience."
Joint statement
'We were immediately drawn to the world of this Tamil-language...'
Sunder Aaron, managing partner and producer, and Vikas Sharma, producer at Locomotive Global, said in a joint statement, "At Locomotive Global, we are drawn to stories that transcend borders while remaining rooted in powerful human emotion."
"We were immediately drawn to the world of this Tamil-language psychological horror with its mystery, atmosphere, emotional depth and sustained tension."