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Trisha to lead Panorama Studios's first Tamil film
Trisha Krishnan to lead Panorama Studios's first Tamil movie

Trisha to lead Panorama Studios's first Tamil film

By Apoorva Rastogi
Sep 02, 2026
04:18 pm
What's the story

Actor Trisha Krishnan will lead the first Tamil production of Panorama Studios, a psychological horror film directed by Raja Krishna Menon, reported Variety. The yet-to-be-titled project also stars Radhika Sarathkumar and Aparna Balamurali. Principal photography for the movie has already begun in London. The venture is a collaboration between Panorama Studios and Locomotive Global, produced under the banners Fusion Flicks and Locomotive Global.

Director's statement

'This is a story that is a first for me...'

Menon, known for Airlift and Chef, is venturing into psychological horror with this project.

He said in a statement, "Someone once quite aptly called me 'genre agnostic,' and this film is another exploration in that journey."

"This is a story that is a first for me in many ways - my first film in Tamil, my first psychological horror, and my first story centered entirely around women."

Producer's insight

'Tamil cinema has always been a space for bold...'

Kumar Mangat Pathak, founder and chair of Panorama Studios, said, "Tamil cinema has always been a space for bold, original and culturally rooted storytelling."

"This is a genre film with a very intriguing world at its core, and Raja has brought a distinctive vision to it."

"We are delighted to partner with such talented collaborators and are confident that this film will offer audiences a fresh cinematic experience."

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Joint statement

'We were immediately drawn to the world of this Tamil-language...'

Sunder Aaron, managing partner and producer, and Vikas Sharma, producer at Locomotive Global, said in a joint statement, "At Locomotive Global, we are drawn to stories that transcend borders while remaining rooted in powerful human emotion."

"We were immediately drawn to the world of this Tamil-language psychological horror with its mystery, atmosphere, emotional depth and sustained tension."

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