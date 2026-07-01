Trivedi to score 'The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj'
Entertainment
Amit Trivedi is taking over from Pritam as the music director for The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, a two-part historical drama starring Rishab Shetty.
Pritam recently shared that he's stepping back from mainstream music to try new things and focus on personal dreams.
Filmmakers praise Trivedi's cinematic sound
Trivedi's known for blending Indian melodies with big, cinematic sounds: something the filmmakers say fits perfectly with their vision of honoring Shivaji Maharaj's legacy.
Prasoon Joshi will write the lyrics, and the cast also features Arjun Rampal and Vivek Oberoi.
The film starts shooting later this year.