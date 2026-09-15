Trump-appointed Kennedy Center board to vote on closing main building
Entertainment
The Kennedy Center's Trump-appointed board is set to vote today on whether to close its main building because of "structural emergencies."
This high-stakes decision comes as Democratic congresswoman Joyce Beatty, an ex officio board member, challenges the board's safety claims and recent rebranding moves, with her lawyer arguing that the risks may be exaggerated.
Branding lawsuit and Howard Lutnick video
There's also a lawsuit over the center's branding.
Meanwhile, Howard Lutnick has called out urgent repair needs by sharing a security video of falling debris.
All this has put extra heat on how the board (under Trump's watch) is handling renovations and finances at one of D.C.'s most iconic arts spaces.