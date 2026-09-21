Trump shuts down Kennedy Center in Washington citing safety concerns
Entertainment
The Kennedy Center in Washington just got shut down by President Trump, who cited safety worries.
This move accelerated the shutdown of the Kennedy Center, but renovation work would wait for the legal dispute to be resolved, leaving the center's fate pretty uncertain right now.
Kennedy Center board reshuffle, art sales
Trump also swapped out board members for his own picks during his presidency, shaking up the center's vibe with artists and donors.
Trump's allies also pursued changes to the center's art collection; more than 20 pieces faced possible removal or sale.
Joel Shapiro's "Blue" sculpture has already been sold, but for now, no other artworks are set to go.
The big question: What happens next for this iconic arts spot?