Trump's daughter wears pastel Malhotra lehenga at Antilia Ganesh Chaturthi
Entertainment
Tiffany Trump, daughter of US President Donald Trump, brought some international flair to the Ambani Ganesh Chaturthi celebration at Antilia.
Dressed in a pastel green Manish Malhotra lehenga with detailed ivory embroidery and pearls, she definitely stood out.
Her husband Michael Boulos matched the festive vibe in a saffron sherwani.
Bollywood stars attend Ambani celebration
The event was packed with Bollywood stars like Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Kareena Kapoor Khan.
Tiffany's appearance added a unique global touch to an already glamorous night.