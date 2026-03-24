'Tu Hi Disda' teaser: Akshay-Kumar, Wamiqa Gabbi ooze chemistry Entertainment Mar 24, 2026

The teaser for Tu Hi Disda, from the upcoming horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla, just dropped.

Akshay Kumar and Wamiqa Gabbi appear in romantic visuals set against waterfalls, giving off major chemistry vibes.

The full song's release date has not been announced, with vocals by Arijit Singh and Nikhita Gandhi, and composer and lyricist credits have not been specified.