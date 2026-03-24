'Tu Hi Disda' teaser: Akshay-Kumar, Wamiqa Gabbi ooze chemistry
The teaser for Tu Hi Disda, from the upcoming horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla, just dropped.
Akshay Kumar and Wamiqa Gabbi appear in romantic visuals set against waterfalls, giving off major chemistry vibes.
The full song's release date has not been announced, with vocals by Arijit Singh and Nikhita Gandhi, and composer and lyricist credits have not been specified.
Special involvement by Arijit Singh
Arijit Singh actually reached out to be part of this song after feeling a strong connection to it (pretty special since it's his first release after stepping away from new playback work in January 2026).
His involvement adds emotional depth to the song.
More about the film
Directed by Priyadarshan, Bhooth Bangla hits theaters April 10.
The film reunites Akshay Kumar with Priyadarshan after 14 years and features Paresh Rawal and other ensemble members.
Presented by Balaji Motion Pictures in association with Cape of Good Films; produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor.